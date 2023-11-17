YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,007 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth about $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
D.R. Horton Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $127.63 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.74 and a 52 week high of $132.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
D.R. Horton Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 7.23%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.71.
D.R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.
