YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,007 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth about $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $127.63 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.74 and a 52 week high of $132.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.71.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

