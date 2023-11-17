Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Yiren Digital Stock Performance

Shares of Yiren Digital stock opened at $2.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The firm has a market cap of $205.69 million, a P/E ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.40. Yiren Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a net margin of 40.40% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $182.62 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Yiren Digital

About Yiren Digital

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Yiren Digital by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Yiren Digital by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yiren Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Yiren Digital by 238.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 40,479 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yiren Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Wealth, Credit, and Other segments. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services.

