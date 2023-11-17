Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.
Shares of Yiren Digital stock opened at $2.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The firm has a market cap of $205.69 million, a P/E ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.40. Yiren Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85.
Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a net margin of 40.40% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $182.62 million during the quarter.
Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Wealth, Credit, and Other segments. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services.
