Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 10.88 Per Share

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.88 ($0.13) per share on Friday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.’s previous dividend of $10.26. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. stock opened at GBX 1,100 ($13.51) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. has a twelve month low of GBX 960 ($11.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,260 ($15.47). The firm has a market capitalization of £378.51 million, a PE ratio of 2,176.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,058.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,137.50.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. engages in the operation and management of pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. The company was founded in 1831 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

