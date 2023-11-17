Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 10.88 Per Share

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.88 ($0.13) per share on Friday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.’s previous dividend of $10.26. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. stock opened at GBX 1,100 ($13.51) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. has a twelve month low of GBX 960 ($11.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,260 ($15.47). The firm has a market capitalization of £378.51 million, a PE ratio of 2,176.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,058.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,137.50.
Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile
