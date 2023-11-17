YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Holdings Boosted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,149,290 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870,233 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.80% of YPF Sociedad Anónima worth $46,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,964 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 21,909 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 11.4% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 21,066 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 50,513 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 8,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YPF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on YPF Sociedad Anónima in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of YPF stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.65. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $16.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

