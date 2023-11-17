Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,577 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,443 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Yum! Brands worth $72,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of YUM. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 108.0% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $127.83 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.53 and a 52-week high of $143.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.39 and a 200 day moving average of $130.56. The company has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.01%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total value of $476,944.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,335,880.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total value of $476,944.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,335,880.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $412,247.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,738,553.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,638 shares of company stock worth $2,603,751 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.21.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

