Zacks Small Cap Comments on Bone Biologics Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BBLG)

Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Small Cap lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Bone Biologics in a report issued on Wednesday, November 15th. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Sorensen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.23) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($8.15). The consensus estimate for Bone Biologics’ current full-year earnings is ($8.15) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Bone Biologics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.73) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.99) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.89) EPS.

Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.19).

Shares of BBLG stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61. Bone Biologics has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $13.20.

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1.

