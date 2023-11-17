Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CAO Jennifer Rock Sells 5,803 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $237,458.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,001.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Zillow Group Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:Z opened at $40.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.76 and a beta of 1.73. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $31.10 and a one year high of $57.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of Z. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 371.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Z has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet downgraded Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

