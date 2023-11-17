Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CTO David A. Beitel Sells 4,495 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) CTO David A. Beitel sold 4,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $183,620.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 126,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,185,090.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of Z stock opened at $40.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.76 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.56 and its 200 day moving average is $47.25. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.10 and a 12 month high of $57.19.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of Z. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 371.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on Z shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

