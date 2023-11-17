Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Position Lifted by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up 1.0% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $15,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth $16,589,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% during the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.7% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth $442,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,907,998.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,784,385.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,950,161.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,907,998.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,674 shares of company stock worth $4,627,465. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Zoetis

Zoetis Stock Down 0.1 %

Zoetis stock opened at $176.35 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.76 and a 52 week high of $194.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.71. The stock has a market cap of $80.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.83.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.