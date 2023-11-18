13,073 Shares in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE) Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000. Nwam LLC owned 0.16% of Avantis Real Estate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 108.2% during the second quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 12,524 shares during the period. Bayshore Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

Shares of AVRE opened at $39.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $320.44 million, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.83. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $46.23.

About Avantis Real Estate ETF

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

