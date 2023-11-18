1,495 Shares in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Bought by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 23.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 2.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 5,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,551.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 5,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,551.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $110,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at $669,561.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTB. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.62.

M&T Bank Price Performance

NYSE:MTB opened at $126.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $172.59. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.84.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 30.01%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

