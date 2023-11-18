15,200 Shares in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) Bought by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned about 0.07% of PFSweb as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFSW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in PFSweb by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in PFSweb during the first quarter valued at $384,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in PFSweb during the first quarter valued at $1,447,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in PFSweb during the first quarter valued at $654,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in PFSweb during the first quarter valued at $447,000. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PFSW. Craig Hallum lowered shares of PFSweb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PFSweb in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of PFSW opened at $7.49 on Friday. PFSweb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The company has a market cap of $170.40 million, a P/E ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.42.

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. The company offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCommerce Agent, an application where agents provides customer service functions, such as placing orders, checking order status, facilitating returns, initiating upsell and cross sell, managing escalations, and gathering voice of the customer information.

