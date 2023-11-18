26,781 Shares in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Acquired by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GNE. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Genie Energy during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Genie Energy by 168.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Genie Energy by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Genie Energy by 2,544.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Genie Energy in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Genie Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Activity at Genie Energy

In other Genie Energy news, CFO Avi Goldin sold 6,500 shares of Genie Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $156,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,763 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,817.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genie Energy Stock Performance

GNE stock opened at $25.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $696.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.87. Genie Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $26.25.

Genie Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Genie Energy’s payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy advisory and brokerage services; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

Featured Stories

