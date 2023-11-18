28,217 Shares in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Purchased by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,354,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,593,000 after buying an additional 1,512,460 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $162,652,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,231,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,992,000 after purchasing an additional 161,197 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,933,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,366,000 after purchasing an additional 105,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,424,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,012,000 after purchasing an additional 196,238 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.95. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $49.02 and a 1-year high of $51.38.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

