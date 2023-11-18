3,086 Shares in Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) Purchased by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Building & Construction ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,410,371,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco Building & Construction ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,324,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Building & Construction ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,073,000.

Invesco Building & Construction ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PKB stock opened at $55.30 on Friday. Invesco Building & Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $40.30 and a 12-month high of $57.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.79. The company has a market cap of $245.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.26.

About Invesco Building & Construction ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

