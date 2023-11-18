4,000 Shares in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Purchased by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,586,000 after buying an additional 143,253 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 0.6% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,492,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,240,040,000 after purchasing an additional 33,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in STERIS by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,229,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,022,467,000 after purchasing an additional 17,292 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in STERIS by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,780,000 after buying an additional 1,556,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,364,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $436,660,000 after buying an additional 107,474 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.60.

NYSE STE traded down $3.19 on Friday, reaching $200.23. 656,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,505. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $165.44 and a 12 month high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.03. The company has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 0.87.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

