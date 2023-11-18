672 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Bought by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Mastercard by 98,203.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $324,644,252,000 after buying an additional 824,597,013 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after buying an additional 5,977,885 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 241.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,791,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $507,830,000 after buying an additional 3,386,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mastercard by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total transaction of $1,652,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,865.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total transaction of $1,652,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,865.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.23, for a total value of $1,346,984.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,162,465.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 533,424 shares of company stock worth $206,051,295. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE MA opened at $400.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $375.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $336.43 and a 52 week high of $418.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $395.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $391.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.09.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

