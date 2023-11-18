85,838 Shares in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Acquired by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 85,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Cal-Maine Foods as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,814,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 54.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 11,893 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 9.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,096,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,345,000 after buying an additional 182,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 15.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 190,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $48.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of -0.06. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $65.32.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $459.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.52 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is 0.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

