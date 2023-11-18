A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Director Idelle K. Wolf Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $76,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,652,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AOS opened at $76.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.14. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.41 and a fifty-two week high of $76.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The firm had revenue of $937.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AOS. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 628.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

