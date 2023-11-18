Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

ANF has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.29.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

Shares of ANF opened at $73.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.40. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $74.47.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total value of $103,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,891.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total value of $103,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,891.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total transaction of $3,047,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,913 shares in the company, valued at $35,243,841.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,544 shares of company stock worth $13,236,817 in the last ninety days. 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at about $1,056,000.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

