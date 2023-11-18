Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.93

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.93 and last traded at $17.90, with a volume of 214547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.69.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.74.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 27.64%. This is an increase from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th.

Institutional Trading of Adams Diversified Equity Fund

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the second quarter worth $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the first quarter worth $62,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

