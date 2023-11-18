Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.93

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.93 and last traded at $17.90, with a volume of 214547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.69.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.74.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 27.64%. This is an increase from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th.
Institutional Trading of Adams Diversified Equity Fund
About Adams Diversified Equity Fund
Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.
