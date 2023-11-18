Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Shares Up 3.8%

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.48. Approximately 202,118 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 473,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Advantage Solutions from $2.90 to $3.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $815.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.39.

In other news, CEO David A. Peacock acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.68 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,923,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,153,940.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David A. Peacock acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.68 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,923,112 shares in the company, valued at $5,153,940.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher Growe bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 118,451 shares of company stock valued at $276,851 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 529,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 20,843 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 59.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 17,984 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 17.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 22,304 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,774,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,603,000 after buying an additional 62,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

