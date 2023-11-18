Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Position Lifted by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Aflac by 99,608.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,395,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,059,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,699,293 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 338.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,604,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,656,000 after buying an additional 4,325,212 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,512,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,160,000 after buying an additional 2,707,608 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $175,416,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after buying an additional 1,897,212 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Stock Up 0.8 %

Aflac stock opened at $81.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.30. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $82.71.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.67.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $249,981.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,015.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $8,137,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,247,178.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $249,981.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,015.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,556 shares of company stock valued at $13,413,385 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile



Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

