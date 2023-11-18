AGF Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,825 The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,825 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Cooper Companies by 4.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 163.4% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 14.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,712 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,859,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic cut Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $390.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.30.

NYSE COO opened at $337.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.10. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $302.88 and a one year high of $399.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $930.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.77 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

