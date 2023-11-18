AGF Management Ltd. Has $736,000 Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

AGF Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,353 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 39.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 37.2% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 29,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 9.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 259,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,932,000 after acquiring an additional 23,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $101,292,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,637,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,472,308.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $101,292,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,637,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,472,308.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $81,427.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,685 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,513.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CBRE Group

CBRE Group Price Performance

NYSE CBRE opened at $78.14 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 1.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.