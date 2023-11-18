AGF Management Ltd. Has $870,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,596 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF stock opened at $45.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.02. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $48.58. The firm has a market cap of $451.30 million, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.12.

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

