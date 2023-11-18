AGF Management Ltd. Trims Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 90 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on PSA shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.83.

Public Storage Stock Performance

NYSE PSA opened at $257.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $259.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.67. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $316.48.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.76 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

