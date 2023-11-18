Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $16.00.

AGTI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Agiliti from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Agiliti from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Agiliti from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Agiliti from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Agiliti

Agiliti Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AGTI opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.53. Agiliti has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $20.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $291.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.47 million. Agiliti had a positive return on equity of 7.28% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Agiliti will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agiliti

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $202,275.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,954,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,344,253.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,914,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,336,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $202,275.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,954,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,344,253.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,674 shares of company stock valued at $628,577. Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGTI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 180.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agiliti by 682.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

Featured Articles

