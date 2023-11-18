Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air T Stock Down 5.5 %

AIRT stock opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. Air T has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The firm has a market cap of $48.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Institutional Trading of Air T

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Air T by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Air T by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Air T by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Air T by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Air T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $692,000. 9.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air T

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

