AirIQ (CVE:IQ) Announces Earnings Results

AirIQ (CVE:IQ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. AirIQ had a return on equity of 70.53% and a net margin of 67.87%. The firm had revenue of C$1.35 million for the quarter.

AirIQ Trading Down 14.4 %

Shares of CVE:IQ opened at C$0.39 on Friday. AirIQ has a 12-month low of C$0.26 and a 12-month high of C$0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of C$11.31 million, a PE ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.49.

About AirIQ

See Also

AirIQ Inc provides wireless asset management and location services in Canada. The company also develops and operates telematics asset management system by digitized mapping, wireless communications, internet, and the global positioning system. Its web-based platform provides fleet operators and vehicle owners with a suite of asset management solutions to monitor, manage, and protect their assets.

