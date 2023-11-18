AirIQ (CVE:IQ) Announces Earnings Results

AirIQ (CVE:IQ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. AirIQ had a return on equity of 70.53% and a net margin of 67.87%. The firm had revenue of C$1.35 million for the quarter.
AirIQ Trading Down 14.4 %
Shares of CVE:IQ opened at C$0.39 on Friday. AirIQ has a 12-month low of C$0.26 and a 12-month high of C$0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of C$11.31 million, a PE ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.49.
About AirIQ
