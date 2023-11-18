Alan Rappaport Purchases 4,000 Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Stock

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Free Report) Director Alan Rappaport bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $28,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of PMX opened at $7.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.38. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $9.94.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the third quarter worth $82,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 4,423.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

