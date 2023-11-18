Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Albemarle by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 15,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at $334,627.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALB. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Albemarle from $254.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Albemarle

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB stock opened at $127.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.67. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $112.00 and a 1 year high of $293.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.