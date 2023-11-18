Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

NYSE:AAU opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. Almaden Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 18.52 and a current ratio of 22.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 198,088 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 415,244 shares in the last quarter.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

