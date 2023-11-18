Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $233.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $233.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $163.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.55 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.40. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $148.10 and a 12-month high of $242.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,480.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $70,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

