Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) CEO Ryan Greenawalt Buys 8,611 Shares of Stock

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) CEO Ryan Greenawalt bought 8,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $95,151.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,749.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alta Equipment Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Alta Equipment Group stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $20.60. The company has a market cap of $323.70 million, a PE ratio of 47.62 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.96.

Alta Equipment Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Alta Equipment Group’s payout ratio is 109.53%.

Institutional Trading of Alta Equipment Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 383.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 2,799.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the third quarter worth $48,000. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, environmental processing equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

