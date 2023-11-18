AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Director Aaron Bishop Sells 13,148 Shares

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) Director Aaron Bishop sold 13,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.51, for a total value of C$361,701.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,002.59.

AltaGas Stock Performance

AltaGas stock opened at C$27.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.23. AltaGas Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$21.25 and a 52-week high of C$27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.18.

AltaGas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 54.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALA. ATB Capital upped their target price on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a C$36.00 price target on AltaGas and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. TD Securities reduced their price target on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.38.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

See Also

