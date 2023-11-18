AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Director Aaron Bishop Sells 13,148 Shares

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) Director Aaron Bishop sold 13,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.51, for a total value of C$361,701.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,002.59.
AltaGas Stock Performance
AltaGas stock opened at C$27.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.23. AltaGas Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$21.25 and a 52-week high of C$27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.18.
AltaGas Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 54.63%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AltaGas
About AltaGas
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AltaGas
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.