Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Altus Power from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Altus Power from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Altus Power presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.17.

AMPS opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. Altus Power has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $8.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $835.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.84.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Altus Power had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $45.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Altus Power will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Anthony Savino sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,942,261 shares in the company, valued at $24,126,637.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Altus Power by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Altus Power by 2.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Altus Power in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Triad Investment Management raised its stake in Altus Power by 6.8% in the second quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 39,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Altus Power by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

