American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $12.50.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.09.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.50. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $20.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.63.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Insider Transactions at American Eagle Outfitters

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,951,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

