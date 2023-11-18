American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Position Increased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in American Tower were worth $4,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in American Tower by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,452,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,748,879,000 after acquiring an additional 213,815 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 101,474.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,733,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,985,706,000 after buying an additional 131,933 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,325,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,496,862,000 after buying an additional 284,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after buying an additional 962,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $197.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.24, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.81.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 423.53%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.60.

Get Our Latest Report on American Tower

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.