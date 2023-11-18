Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Chairman John F. Crowley Sells 6,043 Shares of Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,043 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $65,506.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 889,834 shares in the company, valued at $9,645,800.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of FOLD opened at $10.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.14. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $14.10.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $103.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.30 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.61% and a negative return on equity of 147.61%. Amicus Therapeutics’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,757,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,871,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,095,000 after purchasing an additional 138,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,898,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,568 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,839,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,819,000 after buying an additional 655,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,918,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,483,000 after buying an additional 1,983,752 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FOLD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Featured Stories

