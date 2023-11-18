Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Chairman John F. Crowley Sells 6,043 Shares of Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,043 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $65,506.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 889,834 shares in the company, valued at $9,645,800.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of FOLD opened at $10.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.14. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $14.10.
Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $103.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.30 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.61% and a negative return on equity of 147.61%. Amicus Therapeutics’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FOLD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amicus Therapeutics
About Amicus Therapeutics
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.
