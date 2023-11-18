AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) CEO Acquires $20,330.00 in Stock

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Free Report) CEO Jared Rowe Smith bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $20,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Jared Rowe Smith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 18th, Jared Rowe Smith bought 5,000 shares of AMMO stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $9,850.00.
AMMO Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of POWW opened at $2.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. AMMO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $3.15.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMMO
AMMO Company Profile
AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AMMO
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.