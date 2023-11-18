AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) CEO Acquires $20,330.00 in Stock

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Free Report) CEO Jared Rowe Smith bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $20,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jared Rowe Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AMMO alerts:

On Friday, August 18th, Jared Rowe Smith bought 5,000 shares of AMMO stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $9,850.00.

AMMO Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of POWW opened at $2.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. AMMO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $3.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMMO

AMMO Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWW. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMMO in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in AMMO in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in AMMO during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AMMO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of AMMO in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.