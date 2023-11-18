Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 409,400 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the October 15th total of 386,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,094.0 days.
Ampol Price Performance
Ampol stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. Ampol has a twelve month low of $18.58 and a twelve month high of $22.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.67.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ampol in a report on Monday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Ampol
Ampol Limited purchases, refines, distributes, and markets petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, Z Energy, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ampol
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
Receive News & Ratings for Ampol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.