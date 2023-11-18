Analysts Set Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) PT at $11.13

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.13.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Shares of NYSE:ARI opened at $10.78 on Friday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.50 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 38.78 and a current ratio of 38.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,333.33%.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,741. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 801.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 340.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

