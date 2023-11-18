Analysts Set Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target at $138.29

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.29.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHKP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $3,511,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $142.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.27. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $117.18 and a twelve month high of $144.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 36.03%. The firm had revenue of $596.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

