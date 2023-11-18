Analysts Set Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) PT at GBX 169

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 169 ($2.08).
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 161 ($1.98) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 166 ($2.04) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 161 ($1.98) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.
Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.
