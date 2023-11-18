Analysts Set Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) PT at GBX 169

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 169 ($2.08).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 161 ($1.98) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 166 ($2.04) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 161 ($1.98) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 183.05 ($2.25) on Friday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52-week low of GBX 132.12 ($1.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 238.60 ($2.93). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 168.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 159.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,033.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

