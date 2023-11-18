Analysts Set Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Target Price at $91.30

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.30.
A number of equities analysts have commented on RARE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 112,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $546,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 314.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 334,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,395,000 after purchasing an additional 253,463 shares during the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $39.97 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $31.52 and a one year high of $54.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.53.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.
