Analysts Set Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Price Target at $36.33

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on VIR. Barclays lowered their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America cut Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 87,228.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 32,002,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,020,000 after purchasing an additional 31,965,794 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 21.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,928,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,172 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,830,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,410,000 after acquiring an additional 311,279 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.8% during the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,814,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,314,000 after acquiring an additional 104,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,396,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,790,000 after acquiring an additional 88,135 shares during the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIR opened at $9.69 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $31.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.31.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

