Analysts Set Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Price Target at $36.33

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.33.
Several research firms have weighed in on VIR. Barclays lowered their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America cut Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.
Institutional Trading of Vir Biotechnology
Vir Biotechnology Trading Up 0.5 %
VIR opened at $9.69 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $31.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.31.
Vir Biotechnology Company Profile
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.
