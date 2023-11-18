Anthony John Derosa Sells 10,000 Shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) Stock

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of Evolv Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $40,400.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,881.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Anthony John Derosa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 16th, Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of Evolv Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $38,000.00.

On Friday, September 15th, Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of Evolv Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $57,800.00.

On Friday, September 1st, Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of Evolv Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $69,900.00.

EVLV opened at $4.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.26. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $8.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Evolv Technologies from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Evolv Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVLV. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 4,868.4% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 516,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 506,556 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 36,900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 2,079.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 34,001 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 638,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 90,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

