APA (NASDAQ:APA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of APA from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of APA from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of APA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of APA from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of APA from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.88.

APA opened at $36.87 on Tuesday. APA has a 52-week low of $30.67 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 3.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.33.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that APA will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in APA by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 173,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 53,112 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in APA by 72,245.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 144,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 144,490 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in APA by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,126,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,588,000 after purchasing an additional 527,246 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in APA by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in APA by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

