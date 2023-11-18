Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the October 15th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AIF opened at $13.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.78. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIF shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Tactical Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 247.4% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 362,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after buying an additional 258,268 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $3,961,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 229,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 28,583 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 188,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,886 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period.

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

